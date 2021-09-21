Mented

Mented Cosmetics Semi-matte Lipstick – 0.13oz

$14.99

At Target

Specifications Suggested Age: 16 Years and Up Health Facts: Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Contains Oils, Petroleum-Free, Propylene Glycol-Free, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate-Free, Sulfate-Free, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Vegan, Paraben-Free, Propylparaben-Free, Talcum-Free, Non-Toxic, Butylparaben-Free Capacity (Volume): .13 Ounces Color Family: Brown Color Palette: Medium Tones Product Form: Stick Beauty Purpose: Brightening TCIN: 79842345 UPC: 810502032238 Item Number (DPCI): 052-00-3864 Origin: Made in the USA Description This deeply pigmented tan shade accentuates your undertones and won’t wash you out. Deeply moisturizing nude lip shade with the perfect blend of browns and pinks to enhance your multi-hued lips. All lipsticks are vegan, paraben-free, non-toxic, cruelty free, and proudly made in the USA. Mented Cosmetics is a pigment-first beauty brand celebrating women of all hues. Created by two Harvard Business School grads KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson, the company launched in Spring 2017 with six nude lipsticks and has since expanded into all major color cosmetics categories. Mented believes beauty must be inclusive and that no one should be an afterthought. Creating vegan beauty products with your pigment in mind, Mented sees you, hears you, and celebrates you. All products are vegan, paraben-free, non-toxic and cruelty free. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs.