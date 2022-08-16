Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
nixit
Menstrual Cup
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Saalt
Disc
BUY
$33.00
Saalt
nixit
Menstrual Cup
BUY
$39.00
Nordstrom
Hello Period.
Hello Disc
BUY
$36.99
Hello Period.
Hot Octopuss
Kurve
BUY
$169.95
Hot Octopuss
More from nixit
nixit
Menstrual Cup
BUY
C$54.00
nixit
More from Sexual Wellness
Saalt
Disc
BUY
$33.00
Saalt
nixit
Menstrual Cup
BUY
$39.00
Nordstrom
Hello Period.
Hello Disc
BUY
$36.99
Hello Period.
Hot Octopuss
Kurve
BUY
$169.95
Hot Octopuss
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted