Darn Tough

Men’s Whetstone Crew Lightweight Lifestyle Sock

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Darn Tough

Stripes with a mountain range give the Whetstone its work up front, party in the back mentality. Climate-controlling, lightweight Merino knit, plus guaranteed for life durability in this every day sock, is why we named it after the road our mill is on. Height: Crew Weight: Lightweight