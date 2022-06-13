Bombas

Men’s Vintage Stripe Calf Sock 3-pack

$37.50

Buy Now Review It

At Bombas

In the 60’s and 70’s, bold stripes went from being a pattern that invoked nautical themes to a symbol of individuality and rebellion. Bombas Vintage Stripe socks encapsulate that era of fashion evolution with classic stripes, vibrant colors and the modern innovations that make Bombas ankle socks the most comfortable socks in the history of feet. As always, one purchased = one donated.