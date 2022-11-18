Star Wars: The Mandalorian

At Target

Fit & style Enjoy comfort and fashion at the same time with this unique Christmas men's graphic tee design from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Strut your stuff with this stylish new men's t-shirt that is perfect for showing off your holiday cheer! Featuring an ugly Christmas sweater design of Grogu, the cute green baby alien laying down while playing with a frog, and presents. Find the perfect fit for you! Check out size charts for more information. Made from the highest quality materials on first-class digital direct-to-garment printers. *This item is made to order; please consider this when ordering multiple sizes.* Printed in the U.S.A. with safe water-based inks. Easy care; machine wash cold inside out with similar colors, tumble dry low (hang dry for best results). Officially licensed apparel. Designed by and exclusive collaboration with top brands & world-class artists. **Notice: Customers have mentioned our sizing tends to run small. Please consider ordering a size up.** Specifications Sizing: Mens Big Material: 100% Cotton Fit: Regular Fit Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Pullover Length: Below Waist Neckline: Crew Cuff Type: No Cuff Item Style: Graphic Tees Garment Details: Single Layered Construction Fabric Weight Type: Lightweight Fabric Garment sleeve style: Basic Sleeve Package Quantity: 1 Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 87965658 UPC: 197277119921 Origin: made in the USA and imported The above item details were provided by the Target Plus™ Partner. Target does not represent or warrant that this information is accurate or complete. On occasion, manufacturers may modify their items and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented. If you have a specific question about this item, you may consult the item's label, contact the manufacturer directly or call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869. Description This holiday season, when your Mandalorian armor is at the cleaners, give this officially licensed Star Wars: The Mandalorian Christmas Grogu Sweater Print Men's T-Shirt a try instead! Take up the reins as a Mandalorian gunfighter exploring the galaxy. This awesome Star Wars tee features an ugly Christmas sweater design of Grogu, the cute green baby alien laying down while playing with a frog, and presents. Celebrate the Star Wars-inspired television series, The Mandalorian with this fun tee today! If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.