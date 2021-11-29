Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Men
Levi's
Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$98.00
$52.23
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
100% Cotton Imported Button closure Machine Wash Classic red tab styling Welt pockets Hits at waist Regular fit Warm sherpa insulation for cold-weather. Soft quilted lining in sleeves.
More from Levi’s
Levi's
Classic Bermuda Shorts
BUY
$89.95
The Iconic
Levi's
High Loose Bermuda Shorts
BUY
$99.95
The Iconic
Levi's
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
BUY
$52.23
$98.00
Amazon
Levi's
Men's Knit Cuffed All Season Beanie
BUY
$11.76
$16.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted