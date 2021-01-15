L.L. Bean

Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt

$49.95

Buy Now Review It

At L.L. Bean

The softest long-lasting flannel in the widest range of 100% authentic Scottish tartans.For over 80 years, we’ve been making our authentic Scotch Plaid flannel shirts the way we always have: better than everyone else’s. Our exclusive flannel fabric is meticulously woven with longer-staple cotton, which means the individual cotton fibers are about one-quarter inch longer than short-staple fibers, making a huge difference in fabric strength and quality. Then, it's meticulously brushed eight times on each side and given a "touch test" by a master weaver to declare it soft enough.