Amazon Essentials

Men’s Quarter Zip Sweater

$34.55

Buy Now Review It

100% Cotton Imported Machine Wash Comfortable and midweight, this soft 100% cotton sweater is perfect over a shirt or as an additional layer under a jacket or coat Classic Quarter Zip silhouette with self knit ribbing at cuffs, waist, and neckline Model is 6'2" and wearing a size Medium Our fit is comparable to sweaters from J.Crew and Banana Republic; if you like the fit of IZOD or Van Heusen sweaters, buy one size larger in Goodthreads Care Tip: since this a 100% cotton sweater it will shrink in a hot dryer. To minimize shrinkage- use low heat; to maintain size- lay flat to dry An Amazon brand - Comfortable and midweight, this soft 100% cotton sweater is perfect over a shirt or as an additional layer under a jacket or coat Goodthreads’ collection of men’s clothing crafted with care takes wear-everywhere apparel to the next level. Create can’t-miss pairings with long- and short-sleeve button-down shirts in standard and slim fits, plus chino pants and shorts made from wrinkle-free non-iron fabric. With these classics—and T-shirts, polo shirts, and outerwear to round out your look—Goodthreads is your go-to for wardrobe staples with the style you want.