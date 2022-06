Bombas

Mixed Pattern Calf Sock 4-pack

$57.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bombas

A little lighter than our normal calf socks, perfect for any shoe from dress shoes to sneakers. They work for everything: dressy enough for when you're getting all dressed up, while comfy and light enough to wear at home. They're almost more fun without shoes, so you can show 'em off. These socks really do it all.