Merrell

Men’s Hydro Runner

$80.00 $44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Merrell

Look good without slowing down. Built with an EVA shell for a lightweight and flexible fit, the Hydro Runner is a perfect choice for staying cool on busy days. FEATURES: • EVA upper for cleaning and ease • EVA shell and breathable mesh upper for a lightweight and flexible fit • 100% recycled webbing • Breathable mesh lining • 100% recycled mesh wrapped insole • Cleansport NXT™ treated for natural odor control • 50% recycled integrated EVA foam insole • Lightweight high rebound EVA foam midsole for stability and comfort • Merrell sticky rubber outsole with durable traction that grips when and where you need it • Stack Height: 30.0 - 20.0mm • Drop: 10mm • Lug: 3mm • Vegan-Friendly • 1lbs-1oz, 480g