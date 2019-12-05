Target Beauty

Men’s Grooming Kit – Target Beauty™

$14.99

Beardbrand Lumber Yard Beard Oil- 1.25 mlMethod Sea & Surf Men's Trial Size Body Wash- 3.4 fl. oz.Duke Cannon Supply Co. Big Ass Brick of Soap - 4.5 oz.Gillette Skinguard Men's Razor + 1 CartridgeFix Your Lid Styling Fiber- 1.7 fl. oz.Native Coconut & Vanilla Mini Deodorant- 0.35 oz.Neutrogena Triple Protext Men's Face Lotion, SPF 20- 1.7 fl. oz.Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Daily Sandalwood Shampoo and Conditioner- 8 fl. oz.Cremo Original Shave Cream- 1 fl. oz.Dove Men + Care 2-in-1 Fresh and Clean Shampoon and Conditioner- 3 fl. oz.Old Spice Fresher Collection Timber Deodorant- 3.8 oz.Whether you're looking to try out new products for your daily routine or bringing some favorites along on a trip, this Men's Grooming Kit from Target Beauty is the perfect pick. This set of 11 sample-size personal care products includes a variety of essentials that cover each part of your routine - from shaving cream to two-in-one shampoo to high-hold hair gel to face lotion with SPF. All the products come neatly packed in a boxy fabric bag with a zipper closure that's perfect for taking with you when you travel or are on the go. With a razor that comes with a replacement cartridge and beard oil, this men's grooming bag kit makes it easy for you to look your best whether you're headed off to work for the day or jetting off on a new adventure.