Wondershop

Men’s Gnome Cozy Crew Socks With Giftcard Holder

$3.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Take your holiday spirit to another level in the cozy comfort of these Gnome Cozy Crew Socks with Giftcard Holder from Wondershop™. These cozy crew socks showcase a gnomes, Christmas trees and truck print to add a merry, festive touch to your everyday looks and make a great gifting pick for Secret Santa exchanges and more. Crafted from a soft fabric with a hint of spandex for stretchy comfort, these printed crew socks are sure to keep feet feeling cozy while bringing a unique vibe to ensembles. Plus, the gift card insert is perfect for adding a gift card or cash for a two-in-one gift.