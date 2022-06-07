Fruitman

Pens - The original multitasking ballpoint pen from Fruitman, planning aid and tool box in one, tool pen, with different scales, centimetre and inch ruler, 1:20 m and 1:50 m scale, slotted / Phillips screwdriver, stylus and spirit level (diameter: 10 mm) - Overall dimensions: 150 x 10 mm diameter - packed in high-quality gift packaging. Perfect Gifts - This product is very suitable as a father's day gifts, boyfriend gifts, anniversary gifts for him, grandpa gifts, papa gifts, gifts for women, anniversary gifts for husband, boys and teenagers, It's perfect secret santa gifts, christmas gifts and valentines day gifts. Funny and beautiful gifts make people happy. Good quality - Made of high-grade aluminum alloy to ensure quality and durability. for making notes, as a touch pen, for measuring and screwing - available in many other colours - line width M (1.0 mm) -4 refills writing length: 2,000 m. Give joy - hongred stands for the transformation of current trends into sophisticated products, always with a focus on harmonious design and creativity. No Risk After-Sale Service - We guarantee a full refund within 60 days and free exchange.And to answer all questions about products and services. We provide quick and satisfactory customer service so you can buy with confidence.