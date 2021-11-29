Lacoste

Men’s Concours Driving Style Loafer

$99.00 $59.40

Buy Now Review It

100% Leather Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch LACOSTE: A love for the game, a passion for innovation and a certain French elegance; Since 1933, the story of Lacoste has mirrored that of its founder, René Lacoste, the French tennis legend who revolutionized the everyday wardrobe CLASSIC STYLE: This loafer is crafted with soft leather and finished with Signature Lacoste embossed crocodile logo COMFORT: Flexible moccasin construction gives you the freedom to move comfortably; Easy slip on design with cushioned foam insole for comfort and shock absorption The epitome of sophistication, the Concours slip-on is a stylish silhouette crafted from premium leather in warm, neutral hues. Pair with chinos for smart style.