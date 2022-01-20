Hot Tools

Men’s Beard Straightener Brush

$39.99 $31.67

Buy Now Review It

Ceramic and Tourmaline technologies for fast, efficient results. Unique bristles pattern easily detangles, shapes, and lets you get as close as you need. High heats up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit for great performance on all facial hair types. Led light lets you know when your beard styler is fully heated and ready to use. Dual voltage makes this great for travel - plug in just about anywhere. Beard grooming is simple with the right tool. The HT men by Hot Tools Beard straightener brush. Easy styling that tames and shapes your facial hair into a long-lasting, smooth look. A ceramic plate and Tourmaline technology work together to bring you dynamic results - Every use has you looking like you just visited your Barber. This brush emits powerful heat that's evenly distributed, reaching up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. Multiple heat settings help manage these powerful heats providing tailored performance to a variety of facial hair types. So, whether you've got fine, medium, or coarse facial hair, you'll get the heat you need. The unique bristle pattern glides smoothly, getting you as close as you need. Effortlessly fuel your style with a quality beard straightening Brush by that men by Hot Tools.