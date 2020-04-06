Goodfellow & Co.

Men’s 2pk Bandana Set – Goodfellow & Co™ Red/blue One Size

$3.99

At Target

Add a retro pop of color to any of your casual outfits with the Bandanas from Goodfellow & Co™. With the classic paisley pattern, this set of two bandanas lets you decide if you want to go with red or blue, so you can be sure that you get the ideal look each time. Whether you let it peek out of your front pocket, wear it as a headband or tie it around your neck, this accessory will be an easy way to enhance any style.