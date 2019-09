In Common

Mended Sea Strengthening Enhancer

$30.00

At In Common

Mended Sea is an in-shower strengthening enhancer that is designed for weak, damaged hair. Let waves wash away impurities and the sea set your soul free. Restore weak strands with our in-shower reparative treatment to strengthen hair from the inside out. Mended Sea aids in preventing split ends, strengthens hair fibers and stimulates the hair follicle for healthy, beautiful hair.