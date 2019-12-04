Nivea

Men Dapper Duffel Gift Set – 5 Piece Collection Of On-the-go Grooming Needs With Travel Bag Included

NIVEA Men Sensitive range is specially designed for men with sensitive skin, formulated with natural ingredients to offer soothing care for easily irritated skin Together they leave skin looking healthy and cared for, and feeling comfortable and smooth Gift Set Includes: NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm (3.3 Fl. Oz.), NIVEA Men Sensitive Shaving Gel (7 Oz.), NIVEA Men Sensitive Face Wash (5 Fl. Oz.), NIVEA Men Sensitive Protective Lotion (2.5 Fl. Oz.), NIVEA Men Sensitive Body Wash (16.9 Fl. Oz.) Skin compatibility dermatologically tested by men with sensitive skin NIVEA Men Sensitive Body Wash is gentle enough for sensitive skin, strong enough to make you feel clean, refreshed and comfortable Packaging may vary depending on availability NIVEA MEN Sensitive range is specially designed for men with sensitive skin. The formulas with natural ingredients are very gentle and offer soothing care for easily irritated skin. The Sensitive Face Care Products with Active Comfort System not only soothe irritations instantly, but also improve skin’s defense over time. Together they leave skin looking healthy and cared for and feeling comfortable and smooth.