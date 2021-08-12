kuladot

Memphis Style Post-modernist Bendy Desk Tidy With Lamp – Bright Colours – Working Order

£80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Light up and keep your workspace tidy the Memphis way with this 90s brightly coloured unit. Consists of bright yellow enamel pill shaped lamp with red bendy neck and blue desk tidy. Enough space for post-its, pencils and paperclips. A wonderful post-modernist statement. There are light signs of age and use (see pictures) to the shade and a little nick to the rubber trim on the inside. The red neck is slightly faded on one side but this turns around so can be underneath if you wish. The blue tray is in great condition. It has a 2 pin European plug and we have added a brand new plug convertor so is ready to use in the UK. This item has been tested for safety (PAT) and is in working order. Please note that it takes a 40w maximum light bulb. Base -19cm x 14cm Height fully extended 56cm