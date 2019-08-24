Fern and Willow

Memory Foam Travel Pillow For Neck, Chin, Lumbar And Leg Support

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

Travel Pillow is an ideal journey essential. Ideal for anyone seeking sleep and comfort on-the-go, it offers all the support of home bedding in a flexible, creative design that's for plane travel, car, and trains. Fern and Willow travel pillow is for supporting stabilizing and relieving pain from the body for indoor-outdoor activity. The memory foam travel pillows the body and relieves painful pressure points for ultimate relaxation. With velour cover, it's soft against the skin for cozy comfort that's promising sleep and relaxation in places where getting a little shut-eye can be a challenge. More than that. 1.Our travel pillow has a unique flexible design full support while sleeping upright without getting a stiff neck. Foam filling expands into a 4.7-inch thick pillow for head, neck, and lumbar support, making sleeping more comfortable on planes, trains, buses, cars, and other tough-to-get-comfortable places. 2.A wise choice for indoor activity. Twist the pillow into any shapes you want when you are watching TV, reading at home, and make you feel cozy even work easier in the office work nap. 3.The pillowcase is machine washable, so you will always get a fresh and clean pillow for your next adventure or trip. 4.Handy snap-loop fastener attaches to luggage. Specifications：. 26.5*4.7 inches (L*D) 1.08 pounds Content. 1* Travel Pillow