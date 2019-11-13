Gara Tia

Memory Foam Pom-pom Slippers

Rubber sole Premium Velvet Upper: High quality velvet upper decorated with pom pom tassel ball on the top. Perfectly suitable for all age, truly keep your feet both cozy and elegant. Memory Foam Breathable Insole: Solid high density memory foam insole relaxes your foot after a long day of hardworking. The construction of the memory foam gives them enough support while walking and endures a long time of using. Durable Hard Rubber Sole: Quality soft sole is waterproof and anti-slip absorbs noise while walking on the floor. Anti-slip waterproof bottom grips the floor to keep you safe on wet tiles in the bathroom or outdoors. Hand Washable: It's best for you to hand wash and soft brush to keep slippers in good condition. Or you can choose gentle machine wash on your busy day. Guarantee: If you ever have a problem with your slippers, know that we are dedicated to making it right. GaraTia strives to indulge you and your feet with this ultra-cozy.