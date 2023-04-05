Zibroges

Memory Foam Pillow For Neck

Neck Pain While Sleeping? - Our tried and tested contour design perfectly supports your head, neck, shoulders, and back. The innovative ergonomic design of the ZIBROGES Memory Foam Pillow for Neck Head Shoulder Pain Relief Sleeping Supports Your Head, fits naturally to the curve of your spine, providing proper support for spinal alignment, reducing neck pressure to a minimum, and works for all sleep positions. Our cervical pillow can help alleviate common pain such as neck and back pain! Patented Ergonomic Design - Ergonomically shaped, neck contour, central cavity, and adjustable height significantly relieve neck pain and reduce snoring. Neck pillow provides a special armrest, the hollow concave surface is designed to hold the head, helping to maintain spinal alignment, effectively relieve muscle tension and promote blood circulation. The Ergonomic Orthopedic Contoured Neck Bed Pillow for Side Back and Stomach Sleepers, has two different heights (4.1/3.5 inches) on both sides. 100% Slow Rebounds High Quality Memory Foam - Cervical pillow is made of high-quality CertiPUR US & Oeko Tex certified rebound memory foam, and a unique nature molded foam design. When you lie on your back or side, the high-quality texture is soft but supportive, and after long-term use, the neck pillow will not become flat, lose its shape or density. You can be customized to fit your sleeping by removing or adding a layer of cushioning (0.8 inches thick). Breathable Cooling Pillowcase - The side sleeping pillow features a high-quality double-layer pillowcase that is soft and fits snugly with the pillow core, with 3 times the breathability of other contour pillow. It is removable with a zipper, machine-washable and does not pill. The pillowcase is made of COLD SILK TECHNOLOGY FABRIC, perfectly fitting the skin, with soft and cooling fabric that keep you cool all night long-allowing the skin to breathe and have a dry night! Quality Service - We have great confidence in the quality of ZIBROGES cervical pillows and provide 100-days good sleeping policy for all customers. Contour pillow is very suitable for the elderly, IT and sleep disorders. This is a good gift for yourself, parents, friends and colleagues. If you feel uncomfortable when using our Ergonomic Orthopedic Contoured Neck Bed Pillow for Side, Back and Stomach Sleepers, we will provide you with 100% satisfactory solutions, please feel free to contact us.