Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Layla Sleep
Memory Foam Mattress
$1049.00
$899.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Layla Sleep
Memory Foam Mattress
Need a few alternatives?
Boll And Branch
The Mattress Topper
$450.00
$360.00
from
Boll And Branch
BUY
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
$240.00
$192.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Full-size Blanket
$69.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Beautyrest
Pinsonic Microlight Heated Quilt
$119.99
from
Bed Bath and Beyond
BUY
More from Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep
Memory Foam Mattress
$949.00
$799.00
from
Layla Sleep
BUY
Layla Sleep
Memory Foam Mattress
$1049.00
$899.00
from
Layla Sleep
BUY
Layla Sleep
Memory Foam Topper
$199.00
$149.00
from
Layla Sleep
BUY
212 review(s)
Weighted Blanket
$129.00
$119.00
from
Layla Sleep
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Boll And Branch
The Mattress Topper
$450.00
$360.00
from
Boll And Branch
BUY
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
$240.00
$192.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Full-size Blanket
$69.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Refinery29
Wren Comforter
$84.28
$57.08
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted