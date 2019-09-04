Zinus

Memory Foam Green Tea Mattress

$353.69

Enjoy the comfort and support of Green Tea Memory Foam. The Zinus Memory Foam 12 Inch Green Tea Mattress provides conforming comfort with a memory foam layer and Pressure Relieving Comfort Foam layer that conforms to the natural shape of your body. The Airflow High-density Foam layers provide long lasting durability and stability. Please open your mattress package within 72 hours of receipt. Mattresses on average take 48 to 72 hours to decompress and sometimes in special cases up to a week to return to its original, plush shape. Worry free 10 year limited warranty. Another comfort innovation from Zinus. Pioneering comfort. Fabric - Knitted Jacquard