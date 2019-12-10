Erica Weiner

Memento Mori Skull Amulet

$275.00

Buy Now Review It

At Erica Weiner

Memento mori is latin, and translates to "remember you must die". Since at least the Medieval period, skulls and bones have appeared in art, architecture and sculpture to remind people to live a virtuous life, because soon enough you'll BE a skeleton. Our gorgeous hand-carved pendant is based on a popular 17th century jeweled memento mori designed to help the wearer reflect on her mortality. Two rose-cut garnets, rustically set into 14k gold bezels, rest within the eye sockets. Remember, you're gonna die, but you can go out in style.