Kiss

Members Only Masterpiece Nails Luxe Manicure

$11.49

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary KISS Members Only Masterpiece One-of-a-Kind Luxe Mani is the ultimate on-trend manicure! 30 nails including 12 accent nails bring you intricate jeweled nail art in an instant without a pricey salon visit. Wear a custom look beyond your imagination!