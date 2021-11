Nili Lotan

Melvin Corduroy-trimmed Cotton-twill Jacket

£855.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Nili Lotan's Pre-Fall '21 collection was shot at the designer's home in upstate New York - a fitting backdrop for the lineup's cool outerwear styles that we just can't get enough of. This 'Melvin' jacket is cut in a loose, boxy silhouette from cotton-twill with a corduroy collar and oversized pockets at the front.