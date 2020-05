Cle Cosmetics

Melting Lip Powder

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Contains Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E to nourish the lips. Waterproof and smudge-proof. Long-wearing, matte finish. 0.14 oz. Revolve Style No. CCOS-WU17. Manufacturer Style No. CLE31008LP. Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.