Cle Cosmetics

Melting Lip Powder

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

An innovation in lip color, the Cle Cosmetics Melting Lip Powder transforms as you wear it. This genius lip powder melts into a creamy stain on contact with your lips, providing a long-lasting matte finish. The Details Contains Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E to nourish the lips Waterproof and smudge-proof Long-wearing, matte finish 0.07 oz Revolve Style No. CCOS-WU19 Manufacturer Style No. CLE31006LP Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply directly onto lips or dab some on the back of your hand, then quickly blend on desired areas using your fingertips