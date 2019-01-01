Too Faced

Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Matte Lipstick

C$28.00

A lightweight, long-wearing liquified matte lipstick with a creamy and matte, color-rich formula.What it does: Matte color gets a makeover. Too Faceds innovative formula glides onto lips like a gloss but dries to an ultra-matte, opaque finish. Melted Matte ensures that your lip color always looks rich, full, and kissableand is never dry, shriveled, or cracked. The doe-foot applicator comfortably coats lips in bursts of intense, vivid matte color that lasts for hours. Its infused with Volulip for a no-sting plumping and smoothing effect and antioxidant-rich avocado oil and vitamin E to moisturize, while hyaluronic filling spheres smooth the look of lip lines. It comfortably coats lips with a wash of intense, high-impact, super-saturated color that lasts for hours.What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: Too Faced Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Jerrod Blandino had never seen lipstick more beautiful, pigmented and rich than in its melted form in the cosmetic labs. This product is cruelty-free and free of gluten.