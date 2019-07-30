Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Too Faced
Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipstick
$21.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipstick with the staying power of a stain and the intense color of a liquid lipstick in one long-wear, ultra-matte formula.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Maybelline
Color Sensational The Buffs Lip Color In Truffle Tease
$4.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Color Sensational Creamy Mattes Lip Color In Daringly Nude
$4.97
from
Walmart
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Decay
Revolution Lipstick In Venom
$22.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Cream Lip Stain In Classic Beige
$12.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Too Faced
DETAILS
Too Faced
Better Than Sex Mascara
£19.00
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
DETAILS
Too Faced
Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer
$34.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Too Faced
Tutti Frutti - Razzle Dazzle Berry Eyeshadow Palette
$34.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Too Faced
Face Highlight, Blush And Bronzing Veil Face Palette
$44.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted