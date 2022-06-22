Blume

Meltdown Acne Oil

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

BLUME's acne fighting oil treatment is made from a blend of clean ingredients to clear skin, without compromising hydration. Meltdown zaps zits with its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, reduces acne scars, and prevents future breakouts - all while leaving your skin feeling hydrated. Key Ingredients Black Cumin Seed: A triple threat - antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging! Blue Tansy: Naturally treats acne and calms and soothes breakouts while repairing skin Rosehip: Visibly brightens the skin and fades dark spots and scars Tamanu: Fights redness, acne, and bacteria Formulated Without Alcohol Sulfates Silicones Parabens