Anastasia Beverly Hills

Melt-proof Brow Kit

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

A $57 value.Melt-Proof Brow Kit by Anastasia Beverly Hills is a limited-edition set featuring three must-have ABH brow products: a full-size DIPBROW Pomade, a full-size DIPBROW Gel and Brush 12. Use these perfectly paired brow essentials to create everything from dramatically defined to fully feathered brow looks.Use DIPBROW Pomade's full-pigment, waterproof formula to fill in and detail brows.