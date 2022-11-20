Urban Jungle

Melt Me Softly

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Jungle

What our customers are saying Reviews from real users 5.0 (32 Reviews) Hooked! Lis Tuesday, November 8th 2022 Such a quality product for my sensitive & acne-prone skin. Repurchasing for sure Would buy again Susie Wednesday, September 28th 2022 I've tried lots of cleansing products, and this was up there. Lovely to use. Amazing Con G Sunday, September 18th 2022 When you find a product which is not only faultless for your skin (does exactly what it says it will) but kind to the earth… why would you ever turn back? This product is my new normal. Best balm ever! Ellen Sunday, April 24th 2022 I LOVE balms for makeup removal. I’m generally a lazy beauty type, a sometimes don’t remove my make up (naughty). Since buying this balm I actually really enjoy the ritual of washing the day away. Best balm I’ve had. The Best Aoife Saturday, February 19th 2022 This is one of the best products I have used to remove makeup in my life! Literally, it melts product off your face, n more rubbing your eyes to get the last bit of mascara! This is so amazingly gentle and just does exactly what it claims to do. Highly recommend!