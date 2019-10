KORKS

Melrosa Clog Heel

$110.00 $59.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A studded mule clog lifted by a block heel for a casual look. Sizing: True to size. Whole sizes only; for 1/2 sizes, order next size up. M=standard . Round toe. Leather and suede upper. Studded detail. Sling back strap closure. Approx. 3" heel. Imported