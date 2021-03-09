LittleHippo

Mella Ready To Rise Children’s Alarm Clock

$49.99

☆ PATENTED, BEAUTIFUL DESIGN - A runaway crowdfunding success, MELLA has been featured in publications such as Mashable and Yanko Design for its numerous features and modern design. Who says children's products can't be beautiful too? ☆ KEEP YOUR KID IN BED LONGER AND GET MORE SLEEP - MELLA uses colors and facial expressions to teach your kids when it's time for bed and time to wake up. Half an hour before it's time to wake up, MELLA will glow yellow, signaling it's almost time to start the day. When MELLA turns green, it's time to wake up! ☆ ALL-IN-ONE SLEEP GADGET GROWS WITH YOUR CHILD - MELLA also features three sleep sound options and five night light colors to soothe your child to sleep. MELLA also features three alarm sounds and both an alarm and silent countdown for timed activities for older children. ☆ DURABLE AND SAFE CONSTRUCTION - Comprised of child safe ABS and silicone, MELLA is FCC, CE, RoHS, CA65, REACH and CPSIA approved. ☆ 100% SATISFACTION AND ONE YEAR - Little Hippo stands behind its products. If you are not happy, contact our customer support team!