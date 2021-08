Frye

Melissa Button 2 Wide Calf

$348.00 $249.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frye

Frye continues to put a modern spin on the brand's previous hits- most noticeably the wider calf silhouette. These Melissa boots are made from vintage leather in a flattering tall equestrian shape with a signature button detail at the modernized topline, contoured ankles and slight heels.