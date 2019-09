Greek Chic Handmades

Melina Sandals With Bandana Laces

£117.28

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Feminine yet super comfortable sandals handmade of best quality leather that comes in 6 colours to choose from. It features low wedge anti-slip rubber outsole and wrap-around ankle bandana laces. Each pair comes with a set of 5 interchangeable bandana laces in black, white, yellow, blue and red!