Melie Bianco

Melie Bianco Brigitte Large Satchel

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 69899417; Color Code: 622 What Makes It Great: Your dream bag is here. Crafted from faux leather, Brigitte's slouchy shape, intricate weave, and playful chunky knot come together to create an everyday partner-in-crime that exudes subtle-yet-sophisticated glamour. Polyurethane; polyester lining One inner zip pocket One inner slip pocket Zipper styling Imported Dimensions 10"H, 16"W 4" handle drop Melie Bianco Melie Bianco believe in quality, craftsmanship, and affordable luxury. Their bags are made from premium vegan leather and sculpted with love in a cruelty-free, animal-friendly environment, with fair-trade principles at the heart of the brand.