Shrimps

Melete Faux-fur Headband

$150.00 $90.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Shrimps' black Melete heabdand will inject a tactile aesthetic into your accessories roster. It's expertly crafted with a structured curved silhouette encased in wispy faux fur and complete with a decorative trim along the reverse. Enjoy how it brings a playful point of difference to a refined dress.