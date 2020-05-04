CBMe

Melanin Sunscreen+ Mineral (spf 30)

$39.95

At CBMe

M30 is a luxurious lightweight, hydrating sunscreen formulated with a blend of vitamin C and E, proprietary peptides and other key ingredients designed to replenish and provide the perfect balance of moisture for healthy, glowing skin. M30 hydrates your skin without feeling greasy which means it also be worn under makeup. M30 further incorporates mineral and natural melanin which helps provides a daily multi-defense protection shield with an SPF 30 sunscreen reducing the effects from UVA, UVB and high-energy visible (HEV) light without stripping the skin of its natural oils.