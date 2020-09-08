Melanin Haircare

Multi-use Pure Oil Blend

Melanin Haircare's Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend is sure to impress and delight! Its non-greasy, lightweight formula contains some of the richest, most nourishing oils on the market: baobab oil, argan oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, sage oil, geranium oil and vitamin E! These oils were specifically curated because of their ability to penetrate the hair shaft in order to nourish and rebuild, while also locking in that precious moisture for hydration longevity.Designed to soften, nourish, and seal, you'll also appreciate how the Multi-Use Pure Oil Blend helps to detangle those pesky knots, making wash day and styling much easier! Containing ZERO fillers, and only the highest quality oils available, Multi-Use Oil Blend helps to restore and improve the manageability of your hair!Please allow for slight variations in color due to natural ingredients.