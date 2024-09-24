Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Tops
Fashion to Figure
Melanie Heart Cutout Bodysuit
$59.95
$14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Fashion to Figure
Need a few alternatives?
Polly Pocket x Cider
Curve & Plus A Polly Kinda Mood Set
BUY
$46.00
Cider
Wray
Rosemary Dress Prairie Garden
BUY
$159.00
$265.00
Wray
BP.
Gender Inclusive Oversize Woven Button-up Shirt
BUY
$45.00
Nordstrom
ASOS
Curve Cotton Button-up Blouse
BUY
$32.00
Nordstrom
More from Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure
Faux Suede Fringe Moto Jacket
BUY
$70.19
$129.95
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure
Lily Bralette And Shorts Pajama Set
BUY
$17.48
$49.95
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure
Sasha Eyelet Bikini Swim Skirt
BUY
$27.98
$69.95
Fashion to Figure
Fashion to Figure
Eyelet Bikini Top
BUY
$23.98
$59.95
Fashion to Figure
More from Tops
Polly Pocket x Cider
Curve & Plus A Polly Kinda Mood Set
BUY
$46.00
Cider
Wray
Rosemary Dress Prairie Garden
BUY
$159.00
$265.00
Wray
BP.
Gender Inclusive Oversize Woven Button-up Shirt
BUY
$45.00
Nordstrom
ASOS
Curve Cotton Button-up Blouse
BUY
$32.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted