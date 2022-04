Ganni

Melange Knit Dress

$245.00

Buy Now Review It

At 11honore

This knit midi-dress from Ganni is the perfect throw-on-and-go, dress up or down piece for the upcoming cooler seasons. With an elegant square neckline and form-fitting silhouette, style with your favorite sandals as a transition piece and with boots later on. 55% Rayon, 29% Polyamide, 16% Elastane Machine Wash