Winning in three separate categories from the 2020 Global Footwear Awards (bio-fabricated materials, ethical and sustainable manufacturing, and design for women's sneakers), the Mel is our first-ever apple leather vegan sneaker and took more than 2.5 years to source and produce. Featuring our signature geometric detailing, the Mel is our take on a classic sneaker reimagined with innovative plant-based and vegan materials from top to bottom. Mel's outsole is made from a revolutionary sustainable material called lactae hevea - a highly renewable natural rubber derived from the sap of the hevea tree. The Mel also uses a coconut husk insole that not only is naturally produced, but is also naturally antimicrobial, and incredibly comfortable. Mel's shoelaces are recycled cotton and topped off with metal aglets to avoid virgin plastic entirely. And of course, the Mel features our signature luxe Italian apple leather. Apple leather upper Natural sole made from lactae hevea Coconut husk insole Recycled cotton laces Metal aglets Handcrafted in Italy with luxe Italian vegan materials