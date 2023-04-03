Mejuri

Mejuri X Luar Small Ana Bag

$275.00

Bag Dimensions: 9" x 2" x 5 1/4" Height From Handle to Base: 9 1/2" Material: 100% Leather Chain Strap: 100% dyed iron Care Instruction: Wipe leather surface with a warm damp cotton cloth for spot cleaning Breaking the rules is better with friends. In collaboration with Raul Lopez of LUAR, 2022 CFDA American Accessory Designer of the Year, we designed a collection of three heirloom-status pieces that push the limits of luxury through accessibility, functionality, and the liberation of personal style. It’s the bag—or three, depending on how you style it. Here’s your next handbag, crossbody bag, and shoulder bag. Plus, it includes a small leather pouch. Designed in 100% leather with an extra long, removable chain. Featuring gold hardware, inspired by us.