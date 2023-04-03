Mejuri

Mejuri X Luar Convertible Hoops

$275.00

Breaking the rules is better with friends. In collaboration with Raul Lopez of LUAR, 2022 CFDA American Accessory Designer of the Year, we designed a collection of three heirloom-status pieces that push the limits of luxury through accessibility, functionality, and the liberation of personal style. As seen on the LUAR runway, made in a wearable, subtly oblong hoop size for every day. The enamel loop can be flipped or removed for three earring options in one. Handcrafted in 18k gold vermeil featuring cream enamel.