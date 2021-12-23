United States
Meiomi
Meiomi X Social Studies Table Setting
$500.00
At Meiomi
Founded in 2019 by Jessica Latham and Amy Griffin, Social Studies has become a household name in the entertaining space. Social Studies offers a wide selection of rentals as well as essentials and décor for purchase, making entertaining seamless and stress-free. The company has been featured widely in the press including The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Town & Country and many other outlets, for bringing ease and innovation to the art of entertaining. The limited-edition Meiomi Holiday Entertaining Set includes the below items. The set is available for $500 (a $660.00+ value) and is perfect for gifting, too. (1) 750mL Bottle of Meiomi Pinot Noir (1) 750mL Bottle of Meiomi Chardonnay (1) 750mL Bottle of Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon (1) Meiomi 8x8” Wooden Cutting Board (4) Schott Zwiesel Wine Glasses (4) Sage Table Napkins (4) Sage Detailed Dinner Glasses (4) Sage Plates (4) Sage Saucer Plates (4) Sage Bowls (4) Gold Table Knife 8.75" (4) Gold Dessert Spoon 8" (4) Gold Table Fork 8.25" (4) Gold Salad Fork 7"