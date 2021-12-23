Meiomi

Meiomi X Social Studies Table Setting

$500.00

Buy Now Review It

At Meiomi

Founded in 2019 by Jessica Latham and Amy Griffin, Social Studies has become a household name in the entertaining space. Social Studies offers a wide selection of rentals as well as essentials and décor for purchase, making entertaining seamless and stress-free. The company has been featured widely in the press including The Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Town & Country and many other outlets, for bringing ease and innovation to the art of entertaining. The limited-edition Meiomi Holiday Entertaining Set includes the below items. The set is available for $500 (a $660.00+ value) and is perfect for gifting, too. (1) 750mL Bottle of Meiomi Pinot Noir ​ (1) 750mL Bottle of Meiomi Chardonnay ​ (1) 750mL Bottle of Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon ​ (1) Meiomi 8x8” Wooden Cutting Board ​ (4) Schott Zwiesel Wine Glasses ​ (4) Sage Table Napkins ​ (4) Sage Detailed Dinner Glasses ​ (4) Sage Plates ​ (4) Sage Saucer Plates ​ (4) Sage Bowls ​ (4) Gold Table Knife 8.75" ​ (4) Gold Dessert Spoon 8" ​ (4) Gold Table Fork 8.25" ​ (4) Gold Salad Fork 7" ​