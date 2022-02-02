Love Not War

Meile

£69.99

At Love Not War

Because it’s good to get to the point Is pinpoint clitoral stimulation your thing? Then this little bullet vibe with a ballpoint tip is the toy for you. For the days when you want to spend hours on your pleasure, the lower settings offer a rumbly vibration that lets you build slowly, but for the days when time is of the essence, the combination of the ballpoint tip and higher settings offers a buzzy vibration that gets straight to the point. No wonder it’s our best seller.