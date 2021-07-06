Endless Summer | Free People

Meika Mini Dress

Style No. 59701805; Color Code: 040 So effortless and essential, this timeless mini dress from our Endless Summer collection is featured in a capped sleeve, fitted silhouette with super exposed back detail for added shape and dimension. Double back tie detail Button placket at back Subtle striped fabrication Endless Summer Whether you live the beach lifestyle year-round or dream of making the great escape, the Endless Summer collection is full of our most effortlessly ethereal styles under the sun. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 41 in Length: 33.5 in Sleeve Length: 5.5 in